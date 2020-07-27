Covid centre beds in Srikakulam to be raised to 5000

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Collector J Nivas has said the number of beds will be increased to 5,000 in Covid care centres in the district. A total of 1,700 beds are available in Covid hospitals now. He inspected arrangements at the proposed Covid care centres at Dr BR Ambedkar University, Sri Venkateswara Engineering College and Vaishnavi Engineering College on Sunday.

At present, there are three Covid care centres at Shivani Engineering College in Etcherla, TIDCO housing complex in Srikakulam and at Santabommali. He directed officials to ensure provision of all amenities to Covid care centres. Waste generated by the care centres should be disposed of as per Covid-19 protocol.

Nivas also said Srikakulam would get about 10,000 rapid diagnostic kits soon. About 10 per cent of the total population in the district is expected to contract Covid infection. Hence, the testing capacity has been enhanced. About 5,000 tests will be conducted daily in the district from Monday. To stay safe from coronavirus, people should follow all the precautions suggested by the government. Of the total 2,057 active cases in the district, 898 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation.