CWC advises vigil on Krishna projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advising the projects in Krishna Basin, including those in Andhra Pradesh, to maintain ‘utmost’ vigil, Central Water Commission (CWC) said inflows to Srisailam project are likely to increase as above normal rainfall is expected in the river catchment area. It also said that the inflows to Tungabhadra and middle and Lower Krishna Basin will likely surge in the next four days.

As of 8 pm Sunday, Srisailam reservoir has been recorded to get an inflow of almost 75,000 cusecs and the water level reached 854 ft against the reservoir capacity of 885 ft. The reservoir is 41.5 per cent with 90 tmcft of water against its gross full reservoir level (FRL) capacity of 215.81 tmcft.

“Due to likely increase in rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka between July 28 and 30, there is likelihood of increase in water levels in Tungabhadra, Middle and Lower Krishna Basins. The inflows into Srisailam are likely to continue between 40,000 and 60,000 cusecs and may further increase depending on intensity of rainfall. Srisailam is filled up to 40 per cent of its capacity and is releasing part of the inflows to Nagarjunasagar, which is filled up to 60 per cent of its capacity. This spell of rainfall may further increase the storage in these two dams,” the CWC’s flood forecast and advisory on Sunday said.

As medium and minor projects, including irrigation tanks, are also filled up, the CWC said there were chances of releases from such medium and minor irrigation projects, which may increase the flow in rivers Tungabhadra, middle portion of Krishna downstream of Narayanpur Dam as well as in lower Krishna. “Accordingly, all project authorities in Krishna Basin should exercise caution and release water as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and rule curves to avoid any upstream submergence or downstream flooding,” it said, advising strict vigil for the next two to three days.

As the level in the Srisailam reservoir increased due to discharge from Juarla, Tungabhadra and Handri rivers, the irrigation officials started releasing water through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator. The officials said 2,000 cusecs was released on Friday and that it would be increased. The regulator can be operated from 850 ft and can draw about 7,000 cusecs at 854 ft. The water may be released into main canals in a day or two.