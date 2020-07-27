Guntur surges past 10000-mark with 528 COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district breached the 10,000-mark in Covid-19 count as 528 new cases were reported on Sunday. Out of the total 10,003, the number of active cases in the district is 4,971, while 4,934 patients were discharged from Covid hospitals after their complete recovery.The district has recorded 98 deaths so far.

Of the total 528 fresh cases, 86 were reported in Guntur city, 80 in Chilakaluripet, 56 in Dachepalli, 23 in Mangalagiri, 18 in Machavaram, 43 in Narasaraopet, 26 in Pedakakani, 30 in Piduguralla, 14 in Phirangipuram, 11 in Sattenapalli and 31 in Tenali.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Health Department has strengthened the 104 call centres to classify corona and non-corona calls. Incharge DMHO Ramesh said the call centre staff will assist people by classifying their calls and give the details of nearest Covid care centres to them. The people with suspected corona symptoms can contact the doctor through the call centre and he will provide necessary medical advice. The corona positive patients in home isolation can also contact the call centre for medical advice. If necessary, they will be shifted to Covid care centres for further treatment, he said.

