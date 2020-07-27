STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homage to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Published: 27th July 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A 50-men guard of honour being presented on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Visakhapatnam on Sunday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Homage was paid to Kargil martyrs at the War Memorial on the occasion of 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas here on Sunday.

Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain paid homage to the martyrs at ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial. A 50-men guard of honour performed the ‘Salami Shastra’.   

Commissioner of Police RK Meena, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana,  Vice Admiral (retired) VK Namballa and Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer G Satyanand also paid homage.

While the bugler sounded the ‘Last Post’, a two-minute silence was observed. Ever since the victory in Operation Vijay, July 26 is celebrated as the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ every year.  

The ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial built in 1996 on RK Beach Road in Vizag is a fitting tribute to mark the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The memorial has been upgraded from time to time.

The recent additions are the national emblem atop the memorial tower in October 2019 and a mural created this week depicting missile attacks by Indian Navy Ships on December 4, 1971  along with route of the Indian missile boats during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

