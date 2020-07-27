Minister flays Chandrababu Naidu for not checking facts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Kannababu lambasted TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on coronavirus casualties in the State and described them as a “pack of lies”.If what Naidu says is true, the casualties in the State should be in thousands, which is not a fact aseveryone is aware, Kannababu added.

Addressing mediapersons in his camp office in Kakinada, Kannababu said Naidu says people are dying every 10 seconds; this only creates scare among people. It is unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition makes such irresponsible comments, without checking facts,” he said.

Stating that such statements are unforgivable, he said from day one, the government has been taking realistic-based decisions to control the virus spread. They are yielding results. The progression curve is steady and not abrupt, he added.

“The mortality rate in the State is 1.11 per cent, while infection rate is 5.56 per cent and recovery rate is 48.78 per cent. These details are being made public through media bulletins. We are not hiding any facts or making irresponsible comments,” Kannababu said.