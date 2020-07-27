Police teams to promote coronavirus awareness

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: TO create awareness among the public on coronavirus and precautionary measures, district Superintendent of Police B Raja Kumari has constituted special teams with separate dress code. Each team consists of an SI, an ASI, a head constable and two constables.

They create awareness among the public by using public address system at the traffic islands, markets and other public places. Video messages of the DGP, the collector and the SP are also screened at various junctions daily in the evening to sensitise public, said a home guard and video technician.

He also said that they also screen short films on Covid-19 and video messages of the government and expert doctors. The teams will visit even remote villages to sensitise the public on Covid precautions.