Accused in Moddu Srinu’s murder dies

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mallela Om Prakash, who was undergoing life sentence at the Vizag Central Prison for the murder of Julakanti Srinivasa Reddy alias Moddu Srinu, died here on Monday. The 53-year-old Om Prakash reportedly died due to renal failure at King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag on early Sunday. Superintendent S Rahul said Om Prakash had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past few years and he was undergoing dialysis at KGH.

The jail authorities said that Om Prakash, an undertrial from Madanapalle area in Chittoor district lodged in Anantapur district jail. Om Prakash had complained of uneasiness in the wee hours on Sunday and was shifted to KGH, where he died while undergoing treatment. He murdered Moddu Srinu, who was accused in the TDP MLA Paritala Ravi’s murder case.