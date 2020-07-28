STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Accused in Moddu Srinu’s murder dies

Mallela Om Prakash, who was undergoing life sentence at the Vizag Central Prison for the murder of Julakanti Srinivasa Reddy alias Moddu Srinu, died here on Monday.

Published: 28th July 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Mallela Om Prakash, who was undergoing life sentence at the Vizag Central Prison for the murder of Julakanti Srinivasa Reddy alias Moddu Srinu, died here on Monday. The 53-year-old Om Prakash reportedly died due to renal failure at King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag on early Sunday.  Superintendent S Rahul said Om Prakash had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past few years and he was undergoing dialysis at KGH. 

The jail authorities said that Om Prakash, an undertrial from Madanapalle area in Chittoor district lodged in Anantapur district jail. Om Prakash had complained of uneasiness in the wee hours on Sunday and was shifted to KGH, where he died while undergoing treatment. He murdered Moddu Srinu, who was accused in the TDP MLA Paritala Ravi’s murder case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Moddu Srinu
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp