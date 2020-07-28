People’s lab helps ramp up testing to 4K 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas on Monday said that with the launching of people’s laboratory at the Government General Hospital, the testing capacity was increased to 4,000 tests per day from the existing 2,000. In a statement here, he said that the laboratory equipment was procured with the funds contributed by people. “With the additional equipment, we can conduct 2,000 more tests daily,” Nivas said. Henceforth, the test results will be declared within 24 hours. About 7,000 rapid diagnostic test kits arrived in the district on Monday. A special centre was also set up at the Arts College with a capacity to collect 150 samples per day, the Collector said.