Police intensify probe into newborn trafficking case

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police have stepped up investigation in trafficking of newborns in Vizag. Commissioner of Police RK Meena said the main accused was arrested in Davanegere in Karnataka and brought here. Universal Srushti Infertility Research Centre in Visakhapatnam was opened in January 2019 and so far about 56 deliveries were performed.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Rastogi, a letter was sent to DM&HO to conduct search and seal the hospital. The process is on, he said. As of now the police have found six cases, where the newborns were allegedly sold to recipients illegally, and two such recipients have been traced.

Those arrested in the case have been identified as Patchipala Namratha, MD of Universal Srushti Hospital, K Venkata Lakshmi and B Annapurna, both Asha workers from V Madugula mandal, A Ramakrishna, son-in-law of Venkata Lakshmi, Dr Tirumala working at Universal Srushti Hospital and L Chandra Mohan.