Revenue from liquor sale reduced by half in Andhra, officials blame it on price rise 

The revenue from liquor sale has declined by half in the State as the State government enhanced the prices by as much as 75 per cent.

By S Viswanath
VIJAYAWADA: The revenue from liquor sale has declined by half in the State as the State government enhanced the prices by as much as 75 per cent. Officials of the prohibition and excise department said that the revenue collections fell short of the target since only half of the total liquor outlets were opened post lockdown. 

The officials also reasoned that the enhancement of prices by 75 per cent to discourage the tipplers from buying liquor also contributed to the reduction in sale. Out of the Rs 3,294.34 crore target from April 1 to June 3, the revenue collected by the government stood at a meagre Rs 693.51 crore, the officials added.While no revenue was generated in the month of April due to the enforcement of lockdown, the revenue stood at `253 crore in May and `440.51 crore in June.Officials say that the sale value, which  used to be around `70 crore on Sundays, reduced to  `34 crore on last Sunday (July 26), witnessing a fall of 50 per cent.

Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) Managing Director Vasudeva Reddy said that only 1,334 out of the total 2,934 shops across the State were opened by Sunday (July 26). As more than 50 per cent of the shops are in the containment zones, they remain closed, causing a decrease in sale and revenue, the APSBCL Managing Director explained. Vasudeva Reddy further said that there is a drastic fall in volume of liquor sold. While one lakh and odd cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were used to sell in the wine shops across the State before lockdown, the same has now reduced to between 30,000 and 35,000 cases a day. 

 While no revenue was generated in the month April due to the enforcement of lockdown, the revenue stood at `253 crore in May and `440.51 crore in June. Before lockdown, the sale of liquor stood at `55 crore a day on an average from all the 3,450 liquor outlets. However, the State government, as part of its promise of prohibition of liquor in a phased manner, reduced the number of shops to 2,934 after the lockdown and also increased the price by 75 per cent. Though the sale value stood about `50 crore for some days after lockdown, it declined later. 

