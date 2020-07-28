SP felicitates 16 Chittoor cops who defeated Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: SP S Senthil Kumar felicitated 16 police personnel who have joined duties after beating Covid-19. The SP also presented appreciation certificates to them in an event held at AR police parade grounds here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that they had organised the event for motivating the police personnel, who have been discharging their duties selflessly, in these tough times.

“The 16 police personnel have won the battle against coronavirus. We enquired about their health condition from time to time and also extended all help to the family members of police personnel,” he said.

Senthil Kumar appealed to the Covid-19 warriors to come forward to donate their plasma for the benefit of other patients who are in a critical stage. He said that they had allocated duties to the police personnel based on their age. “We have not allocated duties to police personnel above 50 years in containment zones,” he added.

The SP urged symptomatic persons to get themselves tested voluntarily. He informed that they have arranged a special ambulance service for police personnel in all four sub-divisions in case of any emergency. He also explained the coronavirus preventive measures taken in all police stations. Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Y Rishanth Reddy, Excise Assistant Hemanth Nagaraju, Special Branch DSP N Sudhakar Reddy and other officials were present.