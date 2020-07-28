STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two orphan girls look for support of good Samaritans with hope on future

With the demise of their parents in a span of three months, two girls have become orphans. 

Konchada Swati and her sister Pallavi

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  With the demise of their parents in a span of three months, two girls have become orphans. Konchada Swati (14) and her sister Pallavi (12) of Naupada village in Santabommali mandal, have lost their father, three months after their mother died. Even their grandfather died of ill-health last year and grandmother about six years ago. The maternal grandparents also passed away. With no alternative, the orphan girls are looking for support of some good Samaritans. 

Konchada Yugandhar and his wife Usharani used to run a tea stall at Naupada and had two daughters. About three months ago, Usharani died of cardiac arrest. With the sudden demise of his wife, Yugandhar was psychologically depressed. Despite that, he used to work as a daily wager to feed his two daughters. He fell ill and was bed-ridden for a month. He  died on Sunday evening at home, thus making his two daughters orphans. Villagers performed his last rites.

Swati is studying 9th class and Pallavi 7th at the government high school in the village. With the support of nearby relatives and villagers, the last rites of Yugandhar were performed. Moved by the plight of the young girls, villagers and government officials have started donating money for their future. Villagers even uploaded the pathetic story of the two girls on the social media seeking the support of the kind hearted. 

“On April 26, Usharani died of cardiac arrest and exactly after three months Yugandhar died,” said Seerapu Ravi Kumar Reddy, head of Naupada. “We will open a bank account in the name of the girls to deposit the money,” he added. Santabommali MPDO Bade Rajeswara Rao donated Rs 10,000 to the girls on Monday.

Comments(1)

  • prasad
    How to contact the right person to support them..
    9 hours ago reply
