Water level in Srisailam dam touches 853 ft

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the increase in heavy inflows into Srisailam reservoir, the water level in the dam is increasing steadily. On an average, the dam has received 85 tmcft of water from both Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers this season so far. Now, there is 89.0863 tmcft of water in the dam compared to its total capacity of 215.81 tmcft.

At present, the dam is receiving 56,557 cusecs of water from both Jurala and Sunkesula projects and the water level in the Srisailam Dam has reached 853.90 feet against full reservoir level (FRL) of 885 feet. Of the total inflows, 37,313 cusecs are from the Jurala project, 17,244 cusecs from Sunkesula Barrage and 2,000 cusecs from Handri River project, officials said.

At present, the Telangana officials are drawing 800 cusecs from Srisailam Dam through the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme and 40,259 cusecs of water for power generation, while the officials are drawing 675 cusecs of water from Malyala Lift Irrigation Scheme and 2,500 cusecs from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator.

On Monday, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy held a review meeting with irrigation and revenue officials regarding floods and incessant rains. The minister directed the officials concerned to be on high alert. He also asked them to fill up all reservoirs and local irrigation tanks for future needs.