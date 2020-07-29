STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
108 ambulance pilots risking their lives to save coronavirus patients

Kurnool District 108 Ambulance Employees Association president Rajeswar Kumar said their job does not end with shifting the patient to the hospital.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:41 AM

The 108 ambulances response time is also fixed at 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas and 25 minutes in tribal areas. (Photo | Prasanth Madugula, EPS)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: They are at the forefront in the ongoing battle against Covid-19. The ambulance pilots (drivers) play a key role in shifting the Covid-19 patients from their residences or quarantine centres to the designated hospitals, risking their lives.

“Once a person tested positive for the virus, even his or her family members are afraid to go near the patient. Sometimes, if the patient is bed-ridden or not in a condition to move, we ourselves have to go inside the house and shift the patient to the ambulance,’’ said K Srinivasa Reddy, an ambulance driver.

With the increasing number of Covid cases in the district, each driver has to shift at least four to five patients a day and it takes a minimum of two hours for the entire process right from reaching the patient’s house or quarantine centre and getting him admitted to the hospital. As many as 210 persons are working in the 50-odd 108 ambulances allotted exclusively for Covid-19 patients in Kurnool  district. Each vehicle will have two persons -- a medical technician and a pilot -- and they work on shifts.

Speaking about his experience, Srinivasa Reddy said, “We never think about our life and forget everything else. Our focus is on saving the life of the patients by shifting them to the hospital in the least possible time.’’Srinivasa Reddy said that he himself had shifted at least 200 Covid patients to hospitals from their houses in the last three months.

Kurnool District 108 Ambulance Employees Association president Rajeswar Kumar said their job does not end with shifting the patient to the hospital. “We have to take an outpatient slip and request the doctors to admit the patient. Upon admission or referral to a specific ward or any other hospital, we have to take the patient to the ward or to the other hospital,’’ he said and added that they would get a huge relief if their job ends at shifting the patient to the hospital and the admission and other issues are taken care of by the paramedical staff.

As they deal with Covid patients directly, there is a high risk of contracting the virus and they have to wear PPE kits, which makes their job tiresome. “Even if we feel thirsty, we can’t even gulp a glass of water when we wear PPE kit,’’ he said.If the pilot wants to have a cup of tea or water, he has to remove the PPE kit and get himself sanitised, which once again is a tiresome process, he observed.

Rajeswar requested the officials to engage additional staff for 108 services so that they can provide better services. He also urged the officials to set up a special OP counter at hospitals to admit patients, who are shifted in 108 ambulances. He also demanded that the responsibility of shifting patients to the hospital wards be entrusted with the hospital staff so that they can attend to other emergency calls.  

Speaking to TNIE, Kurnool State Covid Hospital  (GGH) Superintendent Dr G Narendranath Reddy said the hospital is witnessing a heavy influx of Covid patients, leading to delay in admitting them.He said the issue will be taken to the notice of District Collector G Veerapandian for necessary action to speed up the process.

