30 lakh beneficiaries to get house site pattas on Aug 15: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Says government is spending Rs 22, 355 crore in this regard,  all Nadu-Nedu works must be completed by August 31 before the schools reopen on September 5

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prepare for house site patta distribution on August 15 and, thereby, finish all related works by August 10. Stating that his government was spending Rs  22,355 crore for 30 lakh beneficiaries, he said layouts were developed in 66,842 acres and that the registration would be done in the name of women.

“Out of 1.50 crore families in the State, the government is providing house sites to 20 per cent of them. Distribution of house sites on a large-scale is being done for the first time in the State. No government has made such a spending. I am confident of getting a favourable verdict in the Supreme Court...” he said.
As part of Spandana, the Chief Minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation, distribution of house sites and other issues with the district collectors and Superintendents of Police through a videoconference on Tuesday.

Out of the 66,842 acres required for the house sites, he said government lands are spread over 25,462 acres. They are  worth Rs  7,700 crore.  Private lands (23,262 acres) are worth Rs  9,200 crore. About 4,457 acres were acquired through  land pooling, they are  worth Rs  1,350 crore.  The 1,074 acres of CRDA land and 2,686 acres of TIDCO lands are worth Rs  325 crore and  Rs  810 crore, respectively.  The remaining 9,900 acres were acquired through possession certificates and they are worth Rs  2,970 crore, he said.

Out of the total 1,900 layouts developed for distribution of house sites, around 13,000 are located in rural areas and the officials were told to take up plantation drive as part of Jagananna Pacha Thoranam.
He said 97.83 per cent of division of plots was completed and asked the officials to ensure that the beneficiaries’ names are displayed at village and ward secretariats. As most of the applications are regarding pensions, ration cards and house site pattas, they must be addressed first, he added.

Jagan said once the threat posed by COVID-19 subsides, he would personally visit the villages to participate in Rachabanda programme. Stating that despite setting a target to deliver sand within 72 hours of booking there were backlogs in the Guntur and twin Godavari districts, he ordered for a special drive to clear the pending orders.   After being informed that 52.50 lakh tonne of sand is available, he directed the JCs to focus on increasing the stock so that there would be no shortage of sand during monsoon.
Reopening of schools

Reviewing the progress of Nadu-Nedu works taken up in schools, the Chief Minister said all civil works must be completed by August 31 as the schools are set to reopen on September 5.With reference to agriculture, he said there was 39 per cent of additional rainfall this season, and heavy rainfall in 10 districts and normal rainfall in three others was an encouraging sign. He added the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) should take the lead in providing pesticides, manure and quality seeds to farmers. Jagan said expert advice to farmers should be provided through toll free number 155251.

Directing the officials to expedite works of village secretariats, YSR Health Clinics, urban clinics, RBKs, he wanted the collectors to review the progress on alternative days. He directed the officials to identify lands for medical colleges at the earliest.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutam Sawang and other officials also attended the videoconference.

