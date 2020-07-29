‘BJP equidistant from YSRC, TDP’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit will be equidistant from the YSRC and TDP, and act as a “third eye” to expose misgovernance and highlight public issues, said its new chief Somu Veerraju. He added that he and his colleagues would work towards development to create a momentum that would change the course of politics in the state.

While the party is expected to organise a formal ceremony in a week in Vijayawada, Somu on Tuesday interacted with the media in Rajamahendravaram after being appointed state president. “We have questioned the YSRC government on various issues, including sand and procurement of land for housing projects. We will continue to do so, and will also seek action against the previous regime’s corruption,” he said.

Somu further said the development and welfare projects done by the BJP-led Central government would also be taken to the masses.Even as a few people in the party have been pooh-poohing that Somu’s appointment disappointed many within the saffron fold, including former chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, Somu denied that there were issues within the party, and added that he would take inputs from the previous presidents. “The party has a mechanism in place and the president is not the only authority. We will work together, with the Jana Sena, and make the unit a party for everybody,” he noted.

He expressed confidence that the party would emerge as an alternative to the regional parties in AP within three-four years. “About 20 per cent of the vote bank in the state is neutral - away from YSRC and BJP. We will tap it and work to increase it to 35 per cent,” Somu said.

Stand on Amaravati

In a debate on a vernacular news channel, Somu Veeraju clarified that his party’s stand on Amaravati would remain. “We passed a political resolution in favour of Amaravati and that the state government should honour its promises to farmers. We stand by it,” he said

Informal ‘diktat’

In a bid to ensure uniformity in views aired by party leaders, the saffron brigade has been informally told not to attribute personal opinions to the party