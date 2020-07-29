Chirala SI suspended for negligence of duty

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao on Tuesday issued an order suspending Chirala Two Town SI K Vijay Kumar for the latter’s alleged role in the death of a Dalit youth, Kiran Kumar, in police custody.

“After careful consideration of the available material, K Vijay Kumar, SI of Chirala Two Town Police Station, has been placed under suspension. He shall continue to be under suspension until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings/termination of all proceedings relating to the disciplinary charge,” the order read.

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal said, “On Monday, the IG came to Ongole and investigated the death of Kiran Kumar. He found that SI Vijay Kumar had been negligent in his duties. We are probing the case in an impartial manner and following all procedures as per the law. Strict action would be taken against those who are negligent in their duties.” Earlier, Additional SP (Guntur Urban) was appointed the inquiry officer. Later, the SP also entrusted the case to Darsi DSP.

The Dalit youth died after allegedly being beaten up by cops for roaming the streets without a mask in Chirala last week.