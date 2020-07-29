STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chirala SI suspended for negligence of duty

The Dalit youth died after allegedly being beaten up by cops for roaming the streets without a mask in Chirala last week.

Published: 29th July 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao on Tuesday issued an order suspending Chirala Two Town SI K Vijay Kumar for the latter’s alleged role in the death of a Dalit youth, Kiran Kumar, in police custody.

“After careful consideration of the available material, K Vijay Kumar, SI of Chirala Two Town Police Station, has been placed under suspension. He shall continue to be under suspension until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings/termination of all proceedings relating to the disciplinary charge,” the order read.

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal said, “On Monday, the IG came to Ongole and investigated the death of Kiran Kumar. He found that SI Vijay Kumar had been negligent in his duties. We are probing the case in an impartial manner and following all procedures as per the law. Strict action would be taken against those who are negligent in their duties.” Earlier, Additional SP (Guntur Urban) was appointed the inquiry officer. Later, the SP also entrusted the case to Darsi DSP.  

The Dalit youth died after allegedly being beaten up by cops for roaming the streets without a mask in Chirala last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chirala suspend
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp