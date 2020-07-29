STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Differently abled man charred to death as car goes up in flames after hitting lorry in AP

The accident took place on the outskirts of Nandyal town. Three others travelling in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 02:03 PM

The vehicle got crushed badly and was stuck under the container. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A bank employee was charred to death after the car in which he was travelling went up in flames after hitting a container lorry from the rear on the national highway on the outskirts of Nandyal town in the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was a differently-abled man who could not rush out of the vehicle when it went up in flames while three others travelling in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

According to police, four persons belonging to Nandyal were returning from Kurnool after paying a visit to a relative's home in Kurnool town when the mishap took place. As they reached the outskirts of Nandyal, the driver rammed into a container from behind at high speed.

The vehicle got crushed badly and was stuck under the container. Unaware of this, the lorry driver drove the vehicle for nearly a kilometre and in the meantime, the car caught fire.

The lorry driver stopped the vehicle only after dragging the car engulfed in flames for a kilometre. Three of the inmates of the car K Kasaiah, GS Kumar and C Surendra jumped out but Siva Kumar (33) could not and was charred to death in the vehicle. Siva Kumar was working as a clerk in a nationalised bank in Nandyal town.

A fire tender rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control. The car was completely damaged while the container was partially damaged in the fire. Nandyal police registered a case and investigations are on.

