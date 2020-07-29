STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four workers severely injured in boiler blast at chemical factory in Nellore

Sources said a boiler exploded in the factory when staff were trying to load chemicals. The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Nellore and one of them was later moved to Chennai.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:41 PM

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Four employees were severely injured in a fire mishap in Venkata Narayana Active Ingredients Private Limited, a chemical factory located in Vinjamur mandal of Nellore district, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Sources said a boiler exploded in the factory when the staff members were trying to load chemicals into the reactor. The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment in Nellore city initially and one of them was shifted to Chennai for better treatment.

On receiving information, Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar and Additional SP (Admin) Venkatarathnam reached to the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the injured. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu along with Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhsuahn visited the factory and enquired about the incident.

Speaking to the media, Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar said, "We had ordered a probe into the incident. A case was registered at Vinjamur Police Station and the enquiry is on. One of the severely injured was shifted to Chennai for better treatment. A team of revenue staff was also with the victim headed to Chennai for support.''

The District Administration has provided a financial aid of Rs 10,000 for the victims as an immediate support, he added.

The injured are Sayyed Hafeez of Kurnool presently residing in Atmakur of Nellore, Bayyapureddy Ravindra Reddy of Vinjamuru, Nuvvula Rajini Kumar, and Sura Bhaskar from Abbipuram in AS Pet Mandal.

Meanwhile, CPM leaders staged a protest in the city on Wednesday demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the injured and arrest of the management for negligence in maintaining safety standards in the unit.

