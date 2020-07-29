STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gautam Sawang notifies SEB as an HoD

Following a request by the SEB commissioner to notify the Bureau as a HoD, DGP D Gautam Sawang on Tuesday issued orders notifying the SEB as an HoD.

Published: 29th July 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) formed to crackdown on the illicit distilleries, bottling and curb smuggling of alcohol and control illegal sand mining in the State, is notified as a Head of Department (HoD) under the Andhra Pradesh Finance Code and Andhra Pradesh Treasure Code for financial purposes.
In May 2020, the State government created the SEB to act against illicit liquor and illegal sand mining.

Subsequently, the government issued orders placing the SEB as a wing under General Administration Department (GAD), headed by the Director General of Police as the ex-officio principal secretary to government. The SEB will have a commissioner, who will be the HoD, in the rank of a IGP or above.
Following a request by the SEB commissioner to notify the Bureau as a HoD, DGP D Gautam Sawang on Tuesday issued orders notifying the SEB as an HoD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gautam Sawang Special Enforcement Bureau
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp