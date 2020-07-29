Gautam Sawang notifies SEB as an HoD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) formed to crackdown on the illicit distilleries, bottling and curb smuggling of alcohol and control illegal sand mining in the State, is notified as a Head of Department (HoD) under the Andhra Pradesh Finance Code and Andhra Pradesh Treasure Code for financial purposes.

In May 2020, the State government created the SEB to act against illicit liquor and illegal sand mining.

Subsequently, the government issued orders placing the SEB as a wing under General Administration Department (GAD), headed by the Director General of Police as the ex-officio principal secretary to government. The SEB will have a commissioner, who will be the HoD, in the rank of a IGP or above.

Following a request by the SEB commissioner to notify the Bureau as a HoD, DGP D Gautam Sawang on Tuesday issued orders notifying the SEB as an HoD.