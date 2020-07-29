‘Government taking steps to check corona’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government is taking all measures to combat the corona spread and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving directing officials to conduct reviews on a regular basis, Information and Public Relations department Commissioner and ex-officio secretary T Vijay Kumar Reddy has said the government is procuring the antiviral drugs, Remdecivir and Tocilizumab, and are making them available to hospitals in a bid to reduce the mortality rate.

Apart from purchasing and keeping 5,000 doses of Remdecivir in hospitals, the government has ordered for another 90,000 doses, which will be available by August-end, he said.

Claiming that the State stood top in conducting COVID-19 tests in the nation, he said as against the national average of 12,498 tests for a million population, AP is conducting a whopping 32,761 tests.Similarly, while the national positivity rate stood at 8.55, it is only 6.30 in the State. The mortality rate is also low at 1.04 per cent in the State, he said.

Stating that the government is continuing the welfare schemes, while focusing on the measures to control the virus, he said the monthly rations was distributed seven times during lockdown and `1,000 extended as financial benefit to all white ration cardholders, despite a financial burden of `2,800 crore on the exchequer.