Hefty fines on Covid norm violators

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Covid-19 count in Prakasam district rose to 4,366 with 223 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 791. Three corona patients died on Monday while undergoing treatment at Ongole GGH, Dr D Sreeramulu, Superintendent, told TNIE. The GGH discharged 72 more patients after their recovery. About 25 positive cases with no symptoms were sent to home quarantine.

District Lead Bank Manager Yugandhar Reddy informed that banks will work from 9 am to 1 pm only from July 28 to August 31 in view of spike in Covid cases in Prakasam. Despite the closure of customer services at 1 pm, the banks will function till 2 pm doing office work, he said.

Fines on Covid-19 norms violators Meanwhile, District Panchayat Officer GV Narayana Reddy directed Panchayat Secretaries to impose fines on the people who violate Covid-19 guidelines. A fine of `50 will be imposed on those who do not wear a face mask. The fine has been doubled to ensure that all those who venture out, wear a face mask without fail. For non-maintenance of physical distance at public places, a fine of `100 will be imposed. The fine on those who violate the social distance guideline, has also been doubled.

Shopkeepers who fail to ensure maintenance of physical distance by customers, will have to pay a fine of `500, which has been raised from `300. Mandal and village level special task force committees will be set up to ensure that people strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, which helps curb the spread of the virus in the district, the DPO said.