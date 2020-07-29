STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moddu Srinu murder accused tested corona positive

Om Prakash was serving life term for murdering Moddu Srinu, who was accused in the murder of TDP MLA Paritala Ravi.

COVID-19 blood test sample.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mallela Om Prakash, the life convict in the sensational murder case of Julakanti Srinivasa Reddy alias Moddu Srinu, and lodged in Visakhapatnam Central Prison, who died on Monday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

KGH Superintendent G Arjuna told TNIE that Om Prakash was a chronic kidney patient and brought dead to the hospital on Monday. He said as per Covid protocol his samples were sent for tests, which tested positive. Post-mortem will be conducted on the body on Wednesday.

Arjuna said though Om Prakash tested positive, none of the KGH staff, had come in contact with the deceased as they did not give any treatment to him. “Om akash had earlier undergone dialysis at nephrology wing which is an independent department,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Vizag Central Prison sources said Covid tests are being conducted on all prisoners for the last three days. A total of 282 inmates were tested till now and on Tuesday nearly 100 prisoners underwent tests, they said and added that corona tests will also be done on the prison staff, who took Om Prakash to KGH.

As per protocol, contact tracing will be done to identify those who have came in contact with Om Prakash and tests will be conducted on them. The entire prison will be sanitised as per norms.

Om Prakash was serving life term for murdering Moddu Srinu, who was accused in the murder of TDP MLA Paritala Ravi.

