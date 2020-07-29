STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narasimha Rao must be awarded Bharat Ratna: MP

The MP also said it was former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy who named and developed the cremation area as PV Ghat on Necklace Road,  Hyderabad.

Published: 29th July 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao

Ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP from Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, on Tuesday shot off another letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to conduct the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He also told Jagan that a Cabinet resolution must be passed to posthumously award Bharat Ratna on the late prime minister.

Referring to Narasimha Rao, the architect of the country’s new economic policy, as a scholar, author and a doyen of art and culture, the MP said, “Almost everything we see and feel is related to the economic policies of Narasimha Rao.”

“South India in general and AP and Telangana in particular have a strong connect with him. He was the first premier from the South. The Telugu community across the world continues to hold him in love and esteem,’’ he said, adding that he contested from Nandyal LS constituency in AP.

The MP also said it was former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy who named and developed the cremation area as PV Ghat on Necklace Road,  Hyderabad. Raghurama Krishna Raju also added that the TS government earmarked `10 crore and formed a centenary committee for the year-long anniversary celebrations.

“I request you to take up this matter in your next Cabinet meeting and honour and celebrate the life of Narasimha Rao. The Cabinet may also request the Centre to posthumously award Bharat Ratna to the leader,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PV Narasimha Rao Bharat Ratna
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp