Narasimha Rao must be awarded Bharat Ratna: MP

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP from Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, on Tuesday shot off another letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to conduct the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He also told Jagan that a Cabinet resolution must be passed to posthumously award Bharat Ratna on the late prime minister.

Referring to Narasimha Rao, the architect of the country’s new economic policy, as a scholar, author and a doyen of art and culture, the MP said, “Almost everything we see and feel is related to the economic policies of Narasimha Rao.”

“South India in general and AP and Telangana in particular have a strong connect with him. He was the first premier from the South. The Telugu community across the world continues to hold him in love and esteem,’’ he said, adding that he contested from Nandyal LS constituency in AP.

The MP also said it was former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy who named and developed the cremation area as PV Ghat on Necklace Road, Hyderabad. Raghurama Krishna Raju also added that the TS government earmarked `10 crore and formed a centenary committee for the year-long anniversary celebrations.

“I request you to take up this matter in your next Cabinet meeting and honour and celebrate the life of Narasimha Rao. The Cabinet may also request the Centre to posthumously award Bharat Ratna to the leader,’’ he said.