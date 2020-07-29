New policy to lure investments into Andhra Pradesh: Mekapati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that steps are being taken to attain development of industries sector by overcoming the impact of COVID-19, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the new industrial policy, to be rolled out by the State government, would attract more investments to Andhra Pradesh. He felt that real progress of the industries depends on generation of employment.

Addressing officials of industries, infrastructure and investment department during a review meeting held online here on Monday, the minister said clarity on unveiling the industrial policy 2020-23 would come after a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He directed the officials concerned to prepare a report of all industries across the State with details of district-wise and sector-wise industries and the staff working there. The minister also asked them to draft a plan on the programmes to be taken up by the industries department.

Mekapati also discussed the textile policy and matters related to the Economic Development Board (EDB). He said that some of the companies are evincing interest to set up Information Technology (IT) data centres in Visakhapat-nam.

Observing the ground-level feedback on the financial support extended by the State government to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Goutham Reddy said no such hand-holding was given to the MSMEs anywhere in the country. He directed the officials to hold a round-table meeting to be addressed by the Chief Minister to procure funds for Skill Development Colleges under the Corporate Responsibility Scheme (CSR).

There are possibilities to generate good revenues through Kadapa Airport in the coming three to four years, Mekapati said, adding that the proposed Bhogapuram International Airport works should be completed within three years.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, Director J Subrahmanyam among others attended.