Tension in Agency areas

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed in Agency as Maoists have observed Martyrs’ Week on Tuesday. The police heaved a sigh of relief as there were no incidents on the first day of the week.

They, however, stepped up vigil and surveillance to check any untoward incidents in Agency during the Martys’ Week. The police have deployed drones as part of surveillance.

The police and Maoists exchanged fire on three occasions in the past 10 days. The police have intensified combing after reports of presence of Maoist leaders RK, Chalapati and Aruna, in AOB.

It may be mentioned that the Maoists have started observing Martyrs’ Week in the memory of Charu Majumdar who died in police custody on July 28, 1972.