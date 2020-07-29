Will take care of girls: Nivas

SRIKAKULAM: Reacting to the news report published in TNIE on Tuesday _ Two orphan girls look for guardians with hope, District Collector J Nivas has directed Indian Red Cross Society chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao to find out the needs of the two girls and make necessary arrangements. Following the directives of the Collector, Red Cross officials visited the village and spoke to the relatives of the girls.
Speaking to TNIE, Jagan Mohan Rao said that after completion of the 11th day ceremony of their father, “we will admit the two girls in Santa Anuraga Nilayam, an orphanage run by the Red Cross Society. We will take care of the girls until they settled in their life.”
