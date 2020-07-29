STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC MLA donates plasma at Kurnool

The officials said the Kodumuru MLA is the first people’s representative to donate his plasma in the fight against the killer virus. 

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kudumuru MLA Dr J Sudhakar who recently recovered healthy from coronavirus, has donated his plasma in the fight against the Covid-19. On Tuesday, the YSRC MLA reached the Kurnool GGH and donated his plasma as per the safety protocol in the presence of additional director of medical and education Dr P Chandrasekhar and Kurnool GGH Superintendent Dr G Narendranath Reddy. The hospital authorities and district administration have appreciated his gesture. 

The officials said the Kodumuru MLA is the first people’s representative to donate his plasma in the fight against the killer virus.  The MLA had tested positive for the virus a month ago and was admitted in Kurnool GGH for treatment. He, however, recovered and was discharged. The MLA said plasma from a recovered person can help seriously ill people. For that he has decided to donate his plasma.

