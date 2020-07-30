STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anantapur tally mounts to 11,900 with 1,340 new cases; toll 104

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu reviewed the corona situation in Anantapur by holding a video conference with the officials.

Published: 30th July 2020 07:51 AM

Collector Gandham Chandrudu interacts with patients at a Covid care centre in Anantapur on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The district recorded a huge spike of 1,340 cases on Wednesday, taking the corona count to 11,900 and it is set to surge past 12,000. Of the total 9,853 samples collected in the last 24 hours, 1,340 tested positive for the virus. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 6,846, while 5,316 have recovered from the virus.

The Covid toll reached 104 as six more deaths were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. Anantapur accounted for 264 new cases of the total 1,340. In all, 364 people who returned to Anantapur from other districts and States and abroad also tested positive for Covid.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu reviewed the corona situation in Anantapur by holding a video conference with the officials. He said social counsellors would be appointed in all Covid care centres as a measure to motivate patients to emerge victorious against the virus by enhancing their confidence levels. Steps would also be taken to encourage patients to take part in sports and games by providing necessary equipment, which helps them develop positive attitude, besides overcoming the fear and anxiety associated with Covid.

He directed nodal officers to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to patients strictly as per timings. Emphasis should be laid on hygiene and supply of nutritious food to enable the patients to enhance their immunity, which helps their speedy recovery from the virus. The nodal officers should also ensure that the patients in Covid care centres do not face any inconvenience, he said.

