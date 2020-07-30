Andhra Pradesh to get 38 LPG-based crematoriums by December

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a few incidents of undignified disposal of the bodies of Covid-19 victims being reported in the State due to stigma, the government has decided to set up 38 LPG-based crematoriums and upgrade the existing burial grounds to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said Rs 51.48 crore would be spent on these facilities, which are scheduled to be ready by the end of November.

Recalling a few unfortunate incidents in which the last rites of Covid-19 victims lacked dignity, the MAUD Minister on Wednesday said, “It is unfortunate that a few cases of disrespectful last rites were held due to the stigma attached to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, logs are being used for cremation. So, to put an end to such unwarranted incidents and address environment concerns, and also to provide necessary facilities in urban areas, we decided to establish 38 LPG-based crematoriums - 35 in municipalities and three in municipal corporations - as per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s instructions.”

He said Rs 15.92 crore would be spent for the establishment of the crematoriums and another Rs 35.56 crore on revamping the burial grounds. “The facilities will be arranged to ensure minimum contact and other Covid-19 SOP to perform the last rites of the victims,” he noted.

The minister said three crematoriums each would come up in Hindupur and Anantapur parliamentary constituencies, two each in Narasapur, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam segments, and one each in the other constituencies. “The plan is to have at least one LPG-based crematorium in each parliamentary constituency,” Botcha concluded.