STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to get 38 LPG-based crematoriums by December

Govt to spend Rs  15.92 cr for new crematoriums, Rs  35.56 cr for renovation of burial grounds

Published: 30th July 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

crematorium, cremation

A death body about to be cremated. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a few incidents of undignified disposal of the bodies of Covid-19 victims being reported in the State due to stigma, the government has decided to set up 38 LPG-based crematoriums and upgrade the existing burial grounds to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said Rs  51.48 crore would be spent on these facilities, which are scheduled to be ready by the end of November.

Recalling a few unfortunate incidents in which the last rites of Covid-19 victims lacked dignity, the MAUD Minister on Wednesday said, “It is unfortunate that a few cases of disrespectful last rites were held due to the stigma attached to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, logs are being used for cremation. So, to put an end to such unwarranted incidents and address environment concerns, and also to provide necessary facilities in urban areas, we decided to establish 38 LPG-based crematoriums - 35 in municipalities and three in municipal corporations - as per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s instructions.”

He said Rs  15.92 crore would be spent for the establishment of the crematoriums and another Rs  35.56 crore on revamping the burial grounds. “The facilities will be arranged to ensure minimum contact and other Covid-19 SOP to perform the last rites of the victims,” he noted.

The minister said three crematoriums each would come up in Hindupur and Anantapur parliamentary constituencies, two each in Narasapur, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam segments, and one each in the other constituencies. “The plan is to have at least one LPG-based crematorium in each parliamentary constituency,” Botcha concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crematorium Andhra COVID cases Coronavirus
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp