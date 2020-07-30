STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BS-III registration scam: Prabhakar Reddy and son withdraw bail pleas

Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy are accused in the BS-III registration scam and were arrested by the Anantapur police in June this year.

Policemen escort TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy in Anantapur on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy on Wednesday withdrew their bail petitions filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court after the court made observations against the charges made against the petitioners.

The allegations against them are that they brought scrap vehicles, illegally registered them, plied them and sold some them in violation of  several laws and contrary to the Supreme Court verdict prohibiting sale of BS-III vehicles post April 1, 2017.

At least 46 cases were filed against them in various police stations. Prabhakar Reddy and Asmith Reddy filed the bail petitions in some of these cases and they have come up for hearing before Justice M Venkataramana.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, advocate T Pradhyumna Kumar Reddy said the police have registered 46 cases against the petitioners related to a single offence. In all of the cases, the Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) is the complainant and in some of them, bail has been granted by the magistrate, while some cases have been dismissed. The counsel further argued that the punishment attracted against the offences charged against the petitioners are below three years imprisonment.

Intervening at this juncture, Public Prosecutor K Srinivas Reddy said there are some sections of the IPC registered against the petitioners, which attract punishment of 10 years imprisonment and urged the court to see the severity of the case. 

Justice M Venkataramana said that charges against the petitioners are severe in nature and they have violated the Supreme Court verdict by illegally registering BS-III vehicles and said such fraudulent practices cannot be entertained by the court. He asked the petitioners’ counsel to seek relief from the lower court and said if the High Court has to take a decision on the petitions, it can do so in 10 minutes.The petitioner’s counsel withdrew the bail petitions.

