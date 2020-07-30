STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Reddy unveils posters to mark International Tiger Day

With an area spanning over 3,727 sq km, the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve, the largest tiger reserve in the country, currently has 60 tigers.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday unveiled the posters and a brochure designed by the Forest department to mark the International Tiger Day. On the occasion, the officials briefed the Chief Minister on the steps being taken for the conservation of tigers in the State.

The tiger population in Andhra Pradesh has been increasing due to the effective measures being taken, which is contrary to the declining numbers of the big cat in the world.

With an area spanning over 3,727 sq km, the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve, the largest tiger reserve in the country, currently has 60 tigers.

Similarly, the Chenchu tribes living there are playing a major role in conservation of wildlife, including tigers, which resulted in receiving the National Tiger Conservation Authority Excellence Award in the management of the Forest Reserve, the officials said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts and measures of the forest department to conserve the endangered tiger species.

Special Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N Pradeep Kumar and other officials took part in the meeting.

