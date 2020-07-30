Coronavirus spike continues in Vizag with 841 cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a drop in positive cases for two days, the corona spike continued on Wednesday in the district. As many as 841 new cases were reported, pushing the corona count to 8,971. In the last eight days, 5,700 cases were registered. Four more persons died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in the district, taking the toll to 79.

As many as 253 people were discharged from Covid hospitals after treatment on Wednesday, said Andhra Medical College principal and North Andhra Covid Special Officer PV Sudhakar, in a statement here on Wednesday.

There are 5,834 active cases in the district on Wednesday as against 5,250 cases on Tuesday. As many as 3,058 people were discharged from hospitals after treatment till now.

In view of shortage of doctors in 22 Covid hospitals, both government and private, where there are 6,000 beds, the AMC principal was holding discussions with the IMA representatives as per the directive of Collector V Vinay Chand. Honorarium will be paid to the doctors who come forward to work. As many as 700 doctors have come forward to work in Covid hospitals. They will be posted in hospitals soon, he added.