More than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in Andhra for second consecutive day, 68 more die of virus

East Godavari district, once again, recorded the most number of cases with 1,441 persons testing positive followed by 1,252 in Kurnool and 1,223 in Visakhapatnam

Manavata By Friends, in association with The New Indian Express, distributes face masks to vendors in Vijayawada on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases. A total of 10,167 cases were recorded, which is the highest single-day tally, from the staggering 70,068 samples tested in a span of 24 hours. The state now has a total of 1,30,557 cases.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, three districts reported more than 1,000 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. East Godavari district, once again, recorded the most number of cases with 1,441 persons testing positive followed by 1,252 in Kurnool and 1,223 in Visakhapatnam.

With the continuous surge of cases in East Godavari district, the cumulative tally of the district now stands at 19,180, the highest among the 13 districts of the state. Visakhapatnam is inching towards the 10,000 mark and with 1,223 cases on Thursday, the cumulative number of cases in the district now is 9,782.

Meanwhile, 4,618 patients were discharged from hospitals and the active cases are 69,252. A total of 68 patients succumbed to the virus taking the toll from the virus to 1,281.

