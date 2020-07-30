Nellore youngsters volunteer to help patients at COVID-19 hospital

D Surendra Kumar By

NELLORE: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Andhra Pradesh, youngsters have been helping patients at the state Covid hospital attached to the Government General Hospital in Nellore. The district administration had invited applications to aid the needy at government hospitals, and of those who applied, 25 were selected to volunteer.

Ever since the first coronavirus case in Nellore was reported on March 12, patients who visited the hospital had been complaining that they were facing problems and not getting proper responses to their queries. The spike in cases only mounted pressure on the staff, and with no system in place to help people visiting the hospital, the district administration called for volunteers.

Kumar “I had completed my B Tech and enrolled as a volunteer to help the needy amid the pandemic. I came from Pallipadu, where the Pinakini Gandhi Ashram is located. Inspired by many of the leaders who frequent the Ashram, I decided to serve people in my surroundings,” said Ch Srikanth, from Indukurpeta mandal. Srikanth is also an active member of the Indian Red Cross Society.

Officials said due procedures have to be followed when admitting Covid-19 patients to the hospital, but some patients had been finding it hard to finish the process. Now, the volunteers help them and guide them to where they need to go, they said. The volunteers also assist the nursing and paramedical staff, and the newly-appointed ones take those who visit the hospital to the designated centres for testing. They also supply food, water and fruits to those who visit the GGH, officials said.

“The Red Cross Society has extended its support to migrant labourers and the poor during the lockdown. Now, some of its volunteers help Covid-19 patients at the GGH. The organisation has been providing food and drinking water to people who visit the hospital for testing,” said C Chandrasekhar Reddy, chairman, Red Cross Society, Nellore district. Sources said more youngsters who completed their B Tech and other professional courses have been applying to help in hospitals. The administration is planning to make arrangements to only house Covid-19 patients at the GGH.

As of now, 500 of the 750 beds in the hospital have been allocated for Covid-19 patients. With the number of cases on the rise, the district administration has made arrangements for additional beds at the GGH. About 6,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district so far.

