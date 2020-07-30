STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam COVID-19 count rises to 4500, 4 more die

Toll free contact numbers of telemedicine facility are 08592-221000 and 08592- 224000.

Published: 30th July 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wearing PPE rest at a testing centre which provides rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

Medical staff wearing PPE rest at a testing centre which provides rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as 219 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Prakasam district on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,589. Meanwhile, 90 Covid patients were discharged from Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS).

“Four persons died in the district due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 53. Now, the district has 663 active cases,” Dr D Sreeramulu, Medical Superintendent of GGH, told TNIE.

Of the total 219, Giddalur reported 42 cases, Ongole 30, Addanki 28, Chirala 16, Markapur and Darsi 12 each, Rajampalli 8, Martur and Pullala Cheruvu 6 each, Kandukur 5, Nelatur and Valaparla 3 each, CS Puram, Kurichedu, Medarametla and Alavalapadu 2 each, Chimakurthy and Chowtapalem and other places.  

Meanwhile, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy handed over an advanced ambulance with life supporting medical equipment, which was purchased with his MPLAD funds, to the Ongole GGH. Recently, the district authorities established telemedicine consultancy call centre for Covid patients, who are under home quarantine, to avail medical services.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Prakasam
