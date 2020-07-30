STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shankar Narayana, Chelluboyina assume charge as Andhra ministers

Meanwhile, Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, who was inducted into the State Cabinet recently, took charge as the BC Welfare Minister at Secretariat.

M Shankar Narayana takes charge as the R&B minister at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday |  Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: M Shankar Narayana, who assumed charge as Minister for Roads and Buildings signed two files at Secretariat on Wednesday. One file is related to the State government’s agreement with the New Development Bank (NDB) to develop roads at a length of 3,000 km at an estimated cost of `6,400 crore. He also signed another file giving administrative sanction for `76.90 crore for the construction of Gouthami Bridge in East Godavari district.

Stating that the government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated key portfolios to ministers hailing from BC, SC, ST and minorities.

He thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the Roads and Buildings portfolio and assured to discharge his responsibilities in a fair and free manner. Shankar Narayana, who was BC Welfare Minister earlier, was given the Roads and Buildings portfolio in the minor Cabinet reshuffle affected by the Chief Minister recently.

Meanwhile, Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, who was inducted into the State Cabinet recently, took charge as the BC Welfare Minister at Secretariat.

The minister signed a file related to the upgradation of the BC (Boys) Residential School in Bethamcherla and BC (Girls) Residential School in Dhone of Kurnool district as junior colleges.

