Simhachalam temple selected under Centre’s PRASAD scheme

The scheme was launched in 2015 with focus on identifying and developing the pilgrim sites across the country to promote religious tourism.

Published: 30th July 2020 07:38 AM

With restrictions in place, many famous and popular places look deserted. The walkway to Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS/G satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 11th Century Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam has got a big push as the temple has been chosen under pilgrimage rejuvenation and spiritual augmentation drive (PRASAD) of the Union Tourism Ministry.

Simhachalam is among five temples selected under the scheme and Rs  53 crore will be spent on development of the hill shrine. Earlier Srisailam temple was selected under the scheme and Rs  47 crore was sanctioned for its development.

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, in a statement here on Wednesday, said Union Minister for Tourism Prahald Singh Patel sanctioned Rs  53 crore for development of the temple under the PRASAD scheme. He said they submitted proposals for development of the temple to the Centre. As per the proposals, Rs  27.86 crore will be spent on development of foothill area, Rs   18.21 crore for Simhachalam temple and Rs  3.87 crore for pan area development. He thanked the Union minister for including Simhachalam temple under the project.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Tourism informed that the Simhachalam temple was selected under PRASAD scheme. “Hon’ble Minister Sh. @prahladspatel approves the selection of historic 11th century Hindu temple in Simhachalam @simhadri_swamy in Vizag under PRASAD Scheme. Congrats & best wishes to Chairperson @sanagajapati for her dynamism in taking the dvlpmt of the historic temple forward (sic),” the ministry tweeted.

Speaking to TNIE here on Wednesday, Sanchaiata Gajapatiraju said she was happy that the PRASAD scheme will help them renovate and rejuvenate the Simhachalam temple to its original glory during these challenging times.

“Simhachalam temple will become a major pilgrim centre for all the Hindus around the world,” she said. She said she visited Delhi in March to impress upon the union minister about the need to include Simhachalam under the PRASAD scheme. She said she was thankful to the Union minister and the State tourism minister for including the temple under the scheme. “As the chairperson, it was my maiden achievement and it is just a beginning,” she said and added that she would  make the Simhachalam temple a world-class pilgrim destination.

