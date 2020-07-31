702 new COVID-19 cases take total count to 7,000 in Nellore district

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As many as 702 people tested positive for coronavirus in Nellore district in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning. With this, the Covid count in the district went up to 7,158. As many as 1,993 Covid patients have recovered so far in the district, which now has 5,165 active cases.

In all, 93 persons have succumbed to the virus in the district till date. According to Joint Collector (Development) N Prabhakar Reddy, medical and health teams have collected 1,29,818 samples so far. As many as 1,914 beds are in the Covid hospitals in the district.