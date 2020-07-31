Andhra Pradesh gets 37.8 per cent surplus rainfall so far

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active monsoon to moderate rains at several places across the State on Thursday, the highest rainfall (till 6 pm) of 5 cm was recorded in Thullur mandal of Prakasam district. Nandyal in Kurnool district received 15 cm till 8 am on Thursday from 8 am on Wednesday.

According to MET department statistics, monsoon has been vigorous and the State has received 37.8 per cent surplus rainfall. As against the normal rainfall of 243 cm till date, the State has received 334.9 cm. Anantapur district received the highest surplus rainfall of 106.9 per cent till now followed, followed by Chittoor district with 103.3 per cent surplus rains and Kurnool with 90.7 per cent.

According to the weather reports, the cyclonic circulation over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off southern Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu now lies over the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards.

"Such formation helps absorption of moisture from the sea and results in rains. Cyclonic circulation and low pressure area are two different aspects. The present weather condition is advantageous to the State," Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, Director Stella said.

As per the IMD report, from Wednesday till Thursday morning (8 am), very heavy rainfall poured at Nandyal of Kurnool district and heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in West Godavari and Anantapur districts.

Nandyal recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm followed by 11 cm in Kambadur of Anantapur district, 8 cm in Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, 6 cm in Kuppam of Chittoor district, 5 cm each in Nandavaram of Kurnool district, Nambulipulikunta in Anantapur district, Cumbum of Prakasam district and Chodavaram of Vizag district.

Srikakulam district witnessed a deviation of -19 per cent, but it is within normal range. Along with Srikakulam district, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts received normal rainfall, while the remaining 10 districts in the State received excess rainfall.

As per the rainfall recorded at Automatic Weather Stations from 8:30 am to 6 pm today, Thullur mandal of Prakasam district recorded 5.03 cm of rainfall, followed by Mundlamuru with 4.32 cm and Yerragondapalem mandal with 3.87 cm in Prakasam district and 3.17 cm in Veeravasaram of West Godavari district.

As per the Meteorological forecast, there will be light to moderate rains in few places across the State for the next three days and on the fourth day i.e. on August 4, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the coastal districts. The State will receive excess water for another week.