STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh gets 37.8 per cent surplus rainfall so far

Srikakulam district witnessed a deviation of -19 per cent, but it is within normal range.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds appear on sky at RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Dark clouds appear on sky at RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active monsoon to moderate rains at several places across the State on Thursday, the highest rainfall (till 6 pm) of 5 cm was recorded in Thullur mandal of Prakasam district. Nandyal in Kurnool district received 15 cm till 8 am on Thursday from 8 am on Wednesday.

According to MET department statistics, monsoon has been vigorous and the State has received 37.8 per cent surplus rainfall. As against the normal rainfall of 243 cm till date, the State has received 334.9 cm.  Anantapur district received the highest surplus rainfall of 106.9 per cent till now followed, followed by Chittoor district with 103.3 per cent surplus rains and Kurnool with 90.7 per cent.

According to the weather reports, the cyclonic circulation over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off southern Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu now lies over the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards.

"Such formation helps absorption of moisture from the sea and results in rains. Cyclonic circulation and low pressure area are two different aspects. The present weather condition is advantageous to the State," Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, Director Stella said.  

As per the IMD report, from Wednesday till Thursday morning (8 am), very heavy rainfall poured at Nandyal of Kurnool district and heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in West Godavari and Anantapur districts.

Nandyal recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm followed by 11 cm in Kambadur of Anantapur district, 8 cm in Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, 6 cm in Kuppam of Chittoor district, 5 cm each in Nandavaram of Kurnool district, Nambulipulikunta in Anantapur district, Cumbum of Prakasam district and Chodavaram of Vizag district.

Srikakulam district witnessed a deviation of -19 per cent, but it is within normal range. Along with Srikakulam district, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts received normal rainfall, while the remaining 10 districts in the State received excess rainfall.

As per the rainfall recorded at Automatic Weather Stations from 8:30 am to 6 pm today, Thullur mandal of Prakasam district recorded 5.03 cm of rainfall, followed by Mundlamuru with 4.32 cm and Yerragondapalem mandal with 3.87 cm in Prakasam district and 3.17 cm in Veeravasaram of West Godavari district.

As per the Meteorological forecast, there will be light to moderate rains in few places across the State for the next three days and on the fourth day i.e. on August 4, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the coastal districts. The State will receive excess water for another week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MET department Andhra pradesh rains Andhra Pradesh monsoon
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp