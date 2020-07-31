STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government and Amazon partner to train, assist women entrepreneurs

The state government has embarked on a new initiative to train women to make toys and other items, and help them market the products.

Published: 31st July 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 09:54 AM

Amazon

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has embarked on a new initiative to train women to make toys and other items, and help them market the products.This was announced on Thursday, when Industries, Commerce and Information Technology (IT) Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy held a videoconference with representatives of Amazon and discussed the company's 'Saheli' programme to empower women by making them entrepreneurs.

The minister said that as part of Saheli, women in Andhra Pradesh will be trained in making toys and other products, and will be given marketing facilities to sell the products.Goutham Reddy further said many Telugu people are shining in the IT sector globally, and the government is trying to bring them back so the sector in the state gets strengthened. Amazon is also keen on bringing about revolutionary changes in the education, agriculture, medical and power sectors, he added.

"Remarkable development can be achieved with small reforms and innovative technologies. We will involve the people involved in development and deliver the benefits of welfare schemes at people’s doorsteps using technology," Goutham Reddy said.

Amazon Centre of Excellence to be set up

An Amazon Centre of Excellence will be set up in one of the 30 skill development colleges (SDCs) to come up in AP, Goutham Reddy said, and added that the Indian School of Business and Amazon are transforming the state through startups, data security, data science and the internet

