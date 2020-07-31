Andhra Pradesh: Rs 86 lakh ICU with 10 beds set up at Kadapa RIMS

By Express News Service

KADAPA: An Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients has been set up at RIMS at a cost of Rs 86 lakh. The 10-bed ICU with all modern facilities was inaugurated by Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, MP YS Avinash Reddy and District Collector C Harikiran here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Whip said the newly set up ICU will be helpful to combat COVID-19. At present, six COVID care centres with 2,000 beds are functioning in the district. Plans are afoot to increase the bed strength in the care centres by 1,000 keeping in view the rise in COVID cases in the district.

A four-pronged strategy is being implemented in the district to provide quality medicare to COVID patients admitted to hospitals and in home isolation. The district administration is making concerted efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kadapa, he said.