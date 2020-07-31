Andhra Pradesh to deliver pension at doorstep of beneficiaries on August 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stage is all set for door delivery of social welfare pension to 61.28 lakh beneficiaries, including 2.2 lakh new pensioners, under YSR Pension Kanuka on August 1. The increase in the number of pensions will cost Rs 51.67 crore to the State exchequer. The government has till now released Rs 1,478.90 crore towards distribution of pensions on August 1.

The beneficiaries will get pensions at their doorstep; 2.68 lakh volunteers will be recruited for the efffort. In August, nearly 6,734 pensioners will avail pension through portability and 1,458 pensions have been put on hold as the beneficiaries have been stranded in various cities or towns or villages due to lockdown. Also 1,52,095 beneficiaries, who were unable to receive pension from the past six months will receive the backlog this month, according to a senior official.

This apart, pensions being offered through a plethora of corporations such as Brahmin, Kapu, SC, ST, BC, EBC, and Minorities corporations have been brought under the ambit of YSR Pension Kanuka.