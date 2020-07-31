STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to deliver pension at doorstep of beneficiaries on August 1

While the increase in the number of pensions will cost Rs 51.67 crore to the State exchequer, the government has till now released Rs 1,478.90 crore towards distribution of pensions on August 1.

Published: 31st July 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stage is all set for door delivery of social welfare pension to 61.28 lakh beneficiaries, including 2.2 lakh new pensioners, under YSR Pension Kanuka on August 1. The increase in the number of pensions will cost Rs 51.67 crore to the State exchequer. The government has till now released Rs 1,478.90 crore towards distribution of pensions on August 1.

The beneficiaries will get pensions at their doorstep; 2.68 lakh volunteers will be recruited for the efffort. In August, nearly 6,734 pensioners will avail pension through portability and 1,458 pensions have been put on hold as the beneficiaries have been stranded in various cities or towns or villages due to lockdown. Also 1,52,095 beneficiaries, who were unable to receive pension from the past six months will receive the backlog this month, according to a senior official.

This apart, pensions being offered through a plethora of corporations such as Brahmin, Kapu, SC, ST, BC, EBC, and Minorities corporations have been brought under the ambit of YSR Pension Kanuka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSR Pension Kanuka Andhra Pradesh pension
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp