Car washed away in flood waters, two rescued in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Two persons were rescued by locals after the car in which they were travelling was washed away in the swirling flood waters of a stream at Gooty in the district on Thursday. Even as water was flowing over the culvert, the driver tried to reach to the other side. He tried in vain to balance the vehicle but it got washed away.

The occupants were rescued downstream of the culvert by locals. Identified as Rakesh and Yousuf, the duo were on their way to Bellary from Kadapa in their car and as they reached Gooty, the water was flowing over the culvert there. An APSRTC bus passed through the culvert and reached the other side. They followed the bus to reach the other side, but such was the water’s force, the car got washed away.