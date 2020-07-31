N Ramesh Kumar reinstated as Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar was reinstated as State Election Commissioner (SEC) late on Thursday night. However, his reinstatement is subject to the outcome of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the state government in the Supreme Court.

Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi issued an order for publication of the notification, in compliance with the orders of the High Court. The notification, issued in the name of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, said that in accordance with the orders of the HC in writ petition No 8163 of 2020, Ramesh Kumar has been restored to the position of SEC, but the notification is subject to the outcome of SLP(c) No 7294 of 2020.

During the hearing on the SLP filed on July 24, senior advocate SK Ganguly, appearing for the state government, told the court the government would comply with the High Court’s Order.