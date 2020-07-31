Visakhapatnam district registers 9,000 COVID-19 cases in 28 days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district surged past 10,000 in COVID-19 count as it recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,223 cases on Thursday. The total count of the district stood at 10,194. The first positive case was reported at Allipuram on March 18 when a 65-year-old Saudi returnee tested positive. The corona count crossed the 1,000-mark on July 2.

About 9,000 cases were reported in 28 days. In the last nine days, 7,000 cases emerged. In all, 79 persons died due to the virus during the same period. With the spike in cases, the number of containment clusters also went up to 702 in the district. Of the total, 170 are very active clusters, 195 active clusters and 337 dormant clusters. Some 27 new clusters were added to the list on Thursday.

In a statement here, Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar said the number of active cases in the district is 6,825 on Thursday as against 5,834 cases on Wednesday. As many as 3,284 people were discharged from hospitals till now.

Collector V Vinay Chand said that 22 private hospitals in the city were identified as COVID hospitals and district level officials were appointed as nodal officers for them. Critical and high risk cases will be treated in COVID hospitals, he said.

The Collector said officials were asked to ensure that not even a single patient faces problem in getting bed in the hospital. People who come through the GVMC control room or personally to the hospitals with corona symptoms should be admitted and allotted bed. Help desks were set up in the hospitals to enable the family members of patients to know their health condition.

Meanwhile, ITDA Project Officer S Venkateswaran said that COVID-19 cases are increasing in Agency areas and people should take more precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that Paderu area hospital is being converted into a 100-bed COVID isolation centre. A 50-bed isolation centre is functioning at Araku. There are also two COVID-19 hospitals, including the one at Pedabayalu.

He said 81 corona positive cases were reported till now and of them 21 were discharged from hospitals and 60 are undergoing treatment. COVID tests are being conducted by deploying Sanjeevani buses, which will visit every mandal in the Agency.

About 2,400 tests have been conducted so far and there is no shortage of rapid antigen and TrueNat test kits. A COVID call centre was set up at the ITDA office with phone numbers 1800- 4250-0004 and 08935251737.