Now, people can get tested voluntarily in Vijayawada using kiosks

As part of its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, the district administration has set up three sample collection kiosks in the city, where people can voluntarily undergo tests.

Published: 01st June 2020 07:41 AM

Gandhi Hospital staff at the help desk wearing safety gear, as citizens await COVID-19 tests. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As part of its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, the district administration has set up three sample collection kiosks in the city, where people can voluntarily undergo tests. The kiosks have come up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, Shadikhana at Singh Nagar and Sheik Raja Maternity Hospital in Kothapeta.

Announcing this here on Sunday, Collector A Md Imtiaz said that three types of tests are being conducted in Krishna district using RT-PCR method, TrueNat and CLIAmachines to confirm corona positive cases. Though medical teams are collecting samples, still many people in the district are unaware of the procedure to undergo the test.

Hence, the administration has decided to set up kiosks at area hospitals in Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Nuzvid, Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama to collect samples, where people can voluntary undergo tests for coronavirus. .People with symptoms of Covid-19 can voluntarily undergo test at the kiosks by showing their Aadhaar card and they need to provide their mobile phone number to the medical teams for getting the test results. They can also dial 14410 (call centre number) to avail of the facility.

