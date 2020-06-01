Two more Hyderabad-returned government staff test positive

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two more government employees, who recently returned from Hyderabad in special APSRTC buses, have tested positive for coronavrius. Both of them are Class-4 employees in the office of the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Not only did they work in the same office, located in Syamala Nagar extension area of Guntur district, but also shared a house in the same locality. The two are among the group of around 250 employees who were stranded in Hyderabad after a lockdown was announced and brought back to AP after the Telangana government issued travel permits.

The duo were taken to NRI Hospital, and efforts to identify contacts are in full swing. As the office is located in an apartment complex, where around 190 families stay, the inhabitants and officials are a worried lot. The office occupies three floors in the complex.

It may be noted that two government employees, one of whom works at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. As part of the Secretariat staffer’s work schedule, he collected and gave photostat copies to officials at the Agriculture Department.

The Class-4 staffer had also gone to the canteen where he had tea and served the same to others. Meanwhile, the employees working in third and forth blocks of the Secretariat were asked not to attend duties on Monday to take up disinfection works. Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Resources departments are housed in the two blocks. Guntur Coivid tally stands at 478 now.