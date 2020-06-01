Vizag hospital replaces doctor treating Sudhakar Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) authorities have changed the doctor who has been treating suspended Narsipatnam Area Hospital anaeathetist Sudhakar Rao. In place of Dr Rami Reddy, against whom Dr Sudhakara Rao expressed his displeasure, Dr Madhavi Latha has been assigned for his treatment by hospital superintendent Dr Radha Rani, according to hospital sources.

A couple of days ago, Dr Sudhakar Rao wrote a letter to the hospital superintendent alleging that he was suffering from side effects due to medicines being administered to him. He urged the hospital authorities to shift him to another hospital.

The unit doctor is giving so many psychotic drugs for a normal personal like him, he alleged in the letter. Dr Sudhakar Rao even filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking his transfer from the mental care hospital to another hospital for better treatment. The CBI is probing Dr Sudhakar Rao’s case as per the directive of the High Court.