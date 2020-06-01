STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth, mother dies after consuming sanitizer in Andhra

As someone had mentioned that Sanitizer contains alcohol and consuming it too would give a kick, the mother and son consumed it but fell unconscious.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old youth and his 52-year-old mother died after they consumed sanitizer when they could not get liquor. The incident happened in Yellama Gudi Street in Chennur Mandal headquarter town of Kadapa district. 

According to Chennur police, Sriram Naik and his mother Vijayalakshmi are building and construction workers and used to consume liquor. On Sunday evening, they tried to get liquor but failed.

As someone had mentioned that Sanitizer contains alcohol and consuming it too would give a kick, the mother and son consumed it but fell unconscious. Neighbours, who found them unconscious, immediately alerted the police department. The duo was rushed to RIMS - Kadapa. 

Vijayalakshimi succumbed at around 11 p.m. while undergoing treatment and her son died in the early hours of Monday. 

Police said consuming sanitizer in high quantity might have lead to their death. A case has been registered and bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem. 

